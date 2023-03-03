Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 3, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: How ‘Modi magic’ worked in Tripura, Nagaland elections? Why Congress, TMC lost?

Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had no impact on North-east polls?

Exclusive: Opposition parties welcome SC verdict on appointment of CEC, Election Commissioners

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News