Friday, March 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 3, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 3, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2023 21:01 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 3, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 3, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How ‘Modi magic’ worked in Tripura, Nagaland elections? Why Congress, TMC lost?
  • Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had no impact on North-east polls?
  • Exclusive: Opposition parties welcome SC verdict on appointment of CEC, Election Commissioners
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News