Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 1, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Jharkhand crisis deepens, Champai Soren not yet invited by Governor to form govt, JMM, Congress to airlift MLAs to Hyderabad

After 30 years, pooja performed in southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Muslim side goes to High Court

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents interim budget in Parliament, Congress MP DK Suresh demands ‘separate country’ for South India

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.