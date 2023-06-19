8-year-old dragged to death by speeding car in chilling video in Gwalior | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 8-year-old dragged to death by speeding car in Gwalior

Gwalior child mowed down: A heart-wrenching incident was recorded on camera of an eight-year-old child being mowed down by a speeding car in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident is said to be 10 days old, however, the police are still trying to nab the driver on the basis of the CCTV footage.

In the incident, the parents of the child also suffered severe injuries. The police have registered a case in connection with the matter. The accused driver fled from the spot of the incident.

According to the reports, the child was hospitalised for a number of days and the toddler child succumbed to his injuries last night.

The car dragged the Activa parked on the roadside

The reports said that the incident occurred on Bhind Road in the Mandir police station area.

The accident took place on Bhind Road in the Mandir police station area of Gola. Vikram Singh Rathore, a resident of Morena district, had come to his in-laws' old cantonment, Gwalior with his wife and 8-year-old son Atharva. He was returning from Pintu Park at night. During this, he stopped his Activa on the roadside on Bhind Road. As soon as he stopped his Activa on the roadside, a speeding car coming from behind hit him hard and dragged him away.

Atharva was fighting the battle of life and death in ICU

Atharva Rathore, the elder son of Vikram Singh, who was injured in the incident, was in critical condition and was fighting for his life in the ICU. However, he died late last night. The police have registered a case. His body was sent for postmortem.

The police have launched a hunt for the accused driver.

(Report of Bhupendra Singh Bhadoria from Gwalior)

