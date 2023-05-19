Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for throwing acid on ex-lover's wife in Gwalior | KNOW DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for throwing acid on former lover's wife in Gwalior | KNOW DETAILS.

Gwalior crime news : A 34-year-old woman was booked for allegedly throwing acid on the wife of her former live-in partner in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday (May 18) evening in Janakganj area in Gwalior, Lashkar City Superintendent of Police Shiyaz KM told media. The victim has sustained severe wounds and has been rushed to Delhi for advanced treatment, he said.

"Based on the victim's husband's complaint, we have booked the woman for throwing acid. Meanwhile, the accused has claimed the victim's 36-year-old husband raped her while they were in a live-in relationship since 2018," he said.

The acid incident and the rape allegation are being probed, the CSP said.

(With PTI inputs)

