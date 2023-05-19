Friday, May 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for throwing acid on ex-lover's wife in Gwalior | KNOW DETAILS

Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for throwing acid on ex-lover's wife in Gwalior | KNOW DETAILS

Gwalior crime news: The incident took place on Thursday (May 18) evening in Janakganj area in Gwalior, Lashkar City Superintendent of Police Shiyaz KM told media. The victim has sustained severe wounds and has been rushed to Delhi for advanced treatment, the police official said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Gwalior Updated on: May 19, 2023 18:53 IST
Gwalior crime news, Madhya Pradesh Woman booked, woman booked for throwing acid on ex lover wife, wo
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for throwing acid on former lover's wife in Gwalior | KNOW DETAILS.

Gwalior crime news:  A 34-year-old woman was booked for allegedly throwing acid on the wife of her former live-in partner in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday (May 18) evening in Janakganj area in Gwalior, Lashkar City Superintendent of Police Shiyaz KM told media. The victim has sustained severe wounds and has been rushed to Delhi for advanced treatment, he said.

"Based on the victim's husband's complaint, we have booked the woman for throwing acid. Meanwhile, the accused has claimed the victim's 36-year-old husband raped her while they were in a live-in relationship since 2018," he said.

The acid incident and the rape allegation are being probed, the CSP said.

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: INSPIRATIONAL! Acid attack survivor, a peon's daughter, tops CBSE Class 10 exams with flying colours

ALSO READ: Shocking! 50 litres of acid found in Delhi's Daryaganj public toilet during DCW Chief's inspection

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Top News

Related Madhya News

Latest News