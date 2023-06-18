Madhya Pradesh: 5 arrested for attempting to mow down energy minister's brother in Gwalior

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP: 5 arrested for trying to kill minister's brother

Attempt to kill MP Minister's brother: Five persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to mow down Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's brother, Gwalior Police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Old Chhaoni area of the city outside a hotel belonging to the state's energy minister, Satendra Singh Tomar on Friday night, the police said.

Gwalior Police details the incident

Detailing the incident, the police said that a total of six people who were intoxicated created a ruckus outside the hotel and tried to mow down the minister's brother.

"Some people came near a hotel in the old cantonment area and started creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol. When they were stopped by the hotel staff, they tried to drive the car and run over the brother of Pradhuman Singh Tomar," Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Bhadoria said.

The police said that one accused managed to flee in the car from the spot, while five others were arrested.

"Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and arrested five of them. One of the accused managed to escape," he added.

"The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 294 (obscene act), and other relevant provisions," the police official said.

He further said that the CCTV footage installed at the location is being examined and the initial investigation shows that the accused persons were drunk and had come for a birthday party celebration.

Pradhuman Singh Tomar reacts to the incident

Pradhuman Singh Tomar, the Energy Minister, said that the accused attempted to kill his brother and urged the police to probe the motive of the involved persons behind the incident.

"Last night an attempt has been made to kill my brother by ramming the car over him three times. Some accused have been caught. I urge the police to get the result as the reason for the attack is not clear. We do not have any enmity with those people so we also want to know who is behind it," the Minister said.

The brother of the minister alleged while speaking to the reporters that some people were creating a ruckus and they tried to run over their car on him twice when he reached there. "Later, their car hit a tractor and one of them fled with the vehicle," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

