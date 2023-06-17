Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, over 10 injured as bus collides with dumper in Dev Puri Baba area

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh : At least three died and over 10 others are injured as a passenger bus collided with a dumper in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The accident occurred at Dev Puri Baba area when a passenger bus en route from Gwalior to Delhi collided with the dumper. Shailendra Singh Chauhan, SP Morena informed that the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

"A dumper & a passenger bus collided en route from Gwalior to Delhi. 3 people died and 7 were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," Shailendra Singh Chauhan, SP Morena said.

(more details awaited)