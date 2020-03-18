Image Source : AP 4 Garib Rath passengers, with home quarantine stamps, deboarded in Palghar

Four passengers of Garib Rath, all belonging to the same family, having home quarantine stamps on their hands, have been deboarded at the Palghar station on Wednesday. The passengers were deboarded from coach number G4 & G5 of 12216 Garib Rath. The family was deboarded after when travel ticket examiner and co passengers raised an alarm after seeing the stamp on their hands. The Germany-returned passengers were de-boarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garibrath Express train at Palghar station, around 100 kms from Mumbai. The four passengers were screened at the Mumbai international airport, where they were found negative for coronavirus. However, they were advised 14 days of home quarantine.

After being de-boarded, they were taken to a government hospital in Palghar.

The railway authorities said that the Garibrath Express does not have a halt at Palghar, but when the passengers raised alarm after seeing the stamp on their hands, the train was given an unscheduled halt there.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has crossed 140 in India, while the death toll stands at 3. In a first, an Indian Army jawan has also tested positive for novel coronavirus in Ladakh. As panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continued, states and Union Territories like West Bengal, Puducherry and Haryana all reported their first positive cases.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has praised India's commitment to combat the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 168,000 people and killed over 6,600 across the world.

