3 army personnel tests positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, ATM booth common source of virus spread

3 Army personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Baroda,Gujarat on Thursday. As per initial findings, an ATM booth seems to be the common source as they all had withdrawn money from it on same day. Their 28 close contacts have been quarantined by the force as per protocol, news agency ANI reported quoting Indian Army Sources.

Today, another CRPF jawan working as a nursing assistant with a Kupwara-based battalion of the force was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The said jawan has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, as he was here on leave.

The 3.25-lakh personnel strong CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force and is designated as the lead internal security force of the country.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Thursday reached 21,700 and the death toll rose to 686, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry's official website.

Out of the total coronavirus cases, 16,689 are active cases and 4,325 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 1,229 new COVID-19 cases have been reported while 34 people have lost their lives in a day.

