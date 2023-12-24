2036 Olympics: 'India to host event at Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel complex if bid is accepted,' says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Home Minister Amit Shah

2036 Olympics: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (December 24) expressed hope that the 2036 Olympics will be held in the Sardar Patel complex coming up close to the imposing Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

In October 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an event in Mumbai that India would submit a bid to host the Olympics in 2036. The Gujarat government has engaged the services of some of the finest firms to create sports infrastructure to ensure it can host the event.

While speaking at the inauguration of the Sansad Khel Pratiyogita, a sports event organised in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said Modi had asked all MPs to promote sports in their areas.

"This competition will last for one-and-half months. I will join you after the finals. Sports brings out sportsmanship in us. It is important to lose with grace and have a winning habit. Those who play badly in sports or politics are said to be lacking in sportsmanship," Shah said.

Gujarat has the world's biggest cricket arena in the form of Narendra Modi stadium, and a sports complex is coming up near it, he added.

"It will host the 2036 Olympics (if India's bid is accepted). The government has allocated Rs 4,600 crore for Sardar Patel sports complex and Rs 600 crore for Navrangpura sports complex (in Ahmedabad city). This will be India's biggest sports complex," Shah said.

The government is spending a lot to encourage sports in Gujarat, the Union minister added. He said the 'Khel Mahakumbh' was started by Modi when the latter was chief minister of Gujarat, which has helped several players emerge from different parts of the state.

