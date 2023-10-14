IOC Session 2023: PM Narendra Modi confirms India's potential bid to host 2036 Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Narendra Modi and Thomas Bach at the IOC Session in Mumbai on October 14

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the country's potential bid to host the 2036 Olympic games during the opening ceremony of the IOC Session 2023 on Saturday, October 14. Modi inaugurated the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai and revealed the government's full support behind India's bid to host the first-ever Olympic games.

India is hosting the 141st IOC Session for the second time after a gap of 40 years in Mumbai from October 14 to 16. Various decisions, including sports disciplines inclusion and exclusions, will be taken during the Session meetings. The IOC executive board approved a recommendation to include cricket and four other sports disciplines in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on Friday and the voting will be taken to finalize the decision on Monday.

Modi inaugurated the session at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and also addressed the committee members, including the IOC President Thomas Bach. Modi confirmed India's bid to host the Olympics and also added that the contingent will also go for the 2029 Youth Olympics.

"India is eager to host the Olympics in the country," Narendra Modi said. "India will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036, this is the dream of the 140 crore Indians. India is also eager to host the Youth Olympics taking place in the year 2029, sports is not just for winning medals but is a medium to win hearts. Sports belongs to all for all. It not only prepares champions but also promotes peace, progress and wellness. Therefore, sports is another medium of uniting the world."

The IOC President Thomas Bach welcomed PM Modi at the Session by saying Namaste and lauded India's recent success in the Asian Games 2023. India claimed a record 107 medals, including an unprecedented 28 Gold at Hangzhou Games 2022. India's rapid rise in the medals tally at the Asian Games is a key reason behind the nation's potential and promising bid for the Olympics.

