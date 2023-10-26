'India ready to host 2036 Olympics', says PM Modi after inaugurating 37th National Games in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha with Indian mens hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh during the opening ceremony of the 37th National Games in Goa

National Games 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa's Margao today (October 26). PM also addressed the athletes taking part in the games.

PM Modi said that India is ready to host the 2036 Olympics. India will be one of the major economic powers in 2036, and there will be a very big middle class in the country. India's flag would be there from space to sports. That's why the Olympics will also become easier for us by then.

Meanwhile, the Indian athletes presented Torch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening of the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

Here's what PM Modi said at the inaugural event:

India's successful sports story is not different from the overall success story of the country India is making new records and moving ahead in all fields and this can be seen from the past 30 days' achievement of the country India is ready to host 2036 Olympics By 2036, India will be one of the major economic powers, and there will be a very big middle class in the country. India's flag would be there from space to sports. That's why the Olympics will also become easier for us by then Development of the Sports Sector in any country is directly related to the progress of the economy of that country. When there is negativity and disappointment in a country, it is seen in the ground and in life We increased the budget related to sports. This year's central sports budget is three times more than what it was nine years ago. We made a new ecosystem to encourage athletes After 2014, we made efforts to bring change in sports infrastructure, selection process, and financial schemes supporting athletes National Games are being held at that moment when Indian athletes are scripting new history at the world stage This year's sports budget is three times more than what it was nine years ago We brought in changes in schemes to provide financial incentives to sportspersons Goa is the land that has given the country several sports stars. The state has one of the oldest football clubs. National Games being held in Goa ushers in new energy in itself There is no shortage of sports talent in India and our country has produced many champions National Games taking place in Goa when Indian sports reaching new heights

The National Games will be held from October 26 (Thursday) to November 9 (Thursday), and over 10,000 athletes will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues. National Games are being held in Goa for the very first time.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the sports culture in the country has undergone a sea change. With the help of continuous government support, the performance of athletes has witnessed tremendous improvement at the international level. Recognizing the significance of holding national-level tournaments for identifying top performers and further enhancing the popularity of sports, the National Games are being held in the country.

