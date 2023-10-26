National Games 2023 Goa: Live Streaming, inauguration time, where to watch, full schedule and venue

The 37th edition of India's National Games are set to be held from October 26 to November 9. Goa is hosting the multi-sport event for the first time in the 99-year history of the National Games. The first ever edition of the Games, which were known as India's Olympic Games until 1938, took place in 1924. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Games today in Goa at 6:30 PM IST.
The National Games will take place in five Goan cities - Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda and Vasco. Only the track cycling and golf will happen outside Goa in Delhi. More than 10000 athletes will take part in 43 sporting events over the next couple of weeks. Sqay martial arts, rollball, sepaktakraw, kalaripayattu, pencak silat and mini golf are some of the sports added to the roster this year in the National Games while Yachting and taekwondo are returning to the programmed after being excluded from the previous edition.
Here's all you need to know about National Games 2023 in Goa:
Opening Ceremony: The event will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Panaji on October 26 at 6:30 PM IST. PM Modi will inaugurate the Games.
Schedule and Venue
Cycling (Track Race) - November 2-5 - Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi
Golf November - 5-9 - Delhi Golf Club, Delhi
Gymnastics - October 23-28 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa
Billiards & Snookers - October 27-30 - Badminton Hall, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa
Rowing - October 28-November 1 - Chapora River, Mapusa
Hockey - October 30-November 8 - Hockey Ground, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa
Boxing - November 1-8 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa
Shooting - November 2-9 - Mendrem Shooting Range, Mapusa
Canoeing & Kayaking - November 4-7 - Chapora River, Mapusa
Basketball - October 23-28 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao
Beach - Football October 28-November 1 - Colva Beach, Margao
Football (Men) - October 30-November 8 - PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Margao
Rollball - October 30-November 2 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao
Sepak Takraw - October 30-November 3 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao
Lawn Tennis - October 30-November 5 - Multi-Purpose Ground, Fatorda, Margao
Handball - November 4-8 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao
Sqay Martial Arts - November 6-8 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao
Badminton - October 19-24 - S.P.M Stadium, Goa University, Panjim
Netball - October 22-27 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim
Weightlifting - October 25-29 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Rugby - October 25-27 - Athletics Stadium, Bambolim, Panjim
Dragon Boat - October 26-29 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Mallakhamb - October 26-28 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Fencing - October 26-30 - SPM Stadium, Goa University, Panjim
Beach Handball - October 28-November 1 - Miramar Beach, Varca Beach, Panjim
Aquatics - October 29-November 4 - Swimming Pool Campal, Panjim
Athletics - October 29-November 3 - Athletics Stadium, Bambolim, Panjim
Table Tennis - October 29-November 2 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim
Gatka - October 31-November 2 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Mini Golf - November 1-3 - Miramar Beach, Panjim
Wrestling - November 1-3 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Wushu - November 1-4 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Volleyball - November 1-5 - S.P.M Stadium, Goa University, Panjim
Rowing (Coastal/Tidal Sport) - November 3-6 - Hawai Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim
Yachting - November 3-8 - Hawaii Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim
Beach Volleyball - November 4-7 - Miramar Beach, Varca Beach, Panjim
Kabaddi - November 4-8 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim
Triathlon - November 4-7 - Caranzalem - Miramar Road, Panjim
Lagori - November 5-6 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Yogasana - November 5-9 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Judo - November 6-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Kalaripayattu - November 7-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Modern Pentathlon - October 26-29 - Ponda Swimming Pool, Ponda
Archery - October 29-November 6 - Goa Engineering Collage, Farmagudi, Ponda
Taekwondo - October 31- November 3 - Ponda Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Ponda
Kho-Kho - November 4-8 - Ponda Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Ponda
Football (Women) - October 27-November 5 - Tilak Maidan Football Ground, Vasco
Lawn Bowls - November 1-8 - Chicalim Multi-Purpose Ground, Vasco
Squash - November 1-5 - Chicalim Squash Facility, Vasco
Cycling (Road Race) - November 8-9 - Verna - Birla Bypass Airport Road, Vasco
Pencak Silat - October 26-29 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Where to Watch
The National Games 2023 will be telecast live on the DD Sports in India. Live Streaming and highlights can be watched on the Youtube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports and Jio Cinema.