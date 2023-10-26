National Games 2023 Goa: Live Streaming, inauguration time, where to watch, full schedule and venue

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NATIONAL GAMES National Games 2023

The 37th edition of India's National Games are set to be held from October 26 to November 9. Goa is hosting the multi-sport event for the first time in the 99-year history of the National Games. The first ever edition of the Games, which were known as India's Olympic Games until 1938, took place in 1924. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Games today in Goa at 6:30 PM IST.

The National Games will take place in five Goan cities - Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda and Vasco. Only the track cycling and golf will happen outside Goa in Delhi. More than 10000 athletes will take part in 43 sporting events over the next couple of weeks. Sqay martial arts, rollball, sepaktakraw, kalaripayattu, pencak silat and mini golf are some of the sports added to the roster this year in the National Games while Yachting and taekwondo are returning to the programmed after being excluded from the previous edition.

Here's all you need to know about National Games 2023 in Goa:

Opening Ceremony: The event will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Panaji on October 26 at 6:30 PM IST. PM Modi will inaugurate the Games.

Schedule and Venue

Cycling (Track Race) - November 2-5 - Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi

Golf November - 5-9 - Delhi Golf Club, Delhi

Gymnastics - October 23-28 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa

Billiards & Snookers - October 27-30 - Badminton Hall, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa

Rowing - October 28-November 1 - Chapora River, Mapusa

Hockey - October 30-November 8 - Hockey Ground, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa

Boxing - November 1-8 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa

Shooting - November 2-9 - Mendrem Shooting Range, Mapusa

Canoeing & Kayaking - November 4-7 - Chapora River, Mapusa

Basketball - October 23-28 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao

Beach - Football October 28-November 1 - Colva Beach, Margao

Football (Men) - October 30-November 8 - PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Margao

Rollball - October 30-November 2 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao

Sepak Takraw - October 30-November 3 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao

Lawn Tennis - October 30-November 5 - Multi-Purpose Ground, Fatorda, Margao

Handball - November 4-8 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao

Sqay Martial Arts - November 6-8 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao

Badminton - October 19-24 - S.P.M Stadium, Goa University, Panjim

Netball - October 22-27 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim

Weightlifting - October 25-29 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Rugby - October 25-27 - Athletics Stadium, Bambolim, Panjim

Dragon Boat - October 26-29 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Mallakhamb - October 26-28 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Fencing - October 26-30 - SPM Stadium, Goa University, Panjim

Beach Handball - October 28-November 1 - Miramar Beach, Varca Beach, Panjim

Aquatics - October 29-November 4 - Swimming Pool Campal, Panjim

Athletics - October 29-November 3 - Athletics Stadium, Bambolim, Panjim

Table Tennis - October 29-November 2 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim

Gatka - October 31-November 2 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Mini Golf - November 1-3 - Miramar Beach, Panjim

Wrestling - November 1-3 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Wushu - November 1-4 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Volleyball - November 1-5 - S.P.M Stadium, Goa University, Panjim

Rowing (Coastal/Tidal Sport) - November 3-6 - Hawai Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim

Yachting - November 3-8 - Hawaii Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim

Beach Volleyball - November 4-7 - Miramar Beach, Varca Beach, Panjim

Kabaddi - November 4-8 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim

Triathlon - November 4-7 - Caranzalem - Miramar Road, Panjim

Lagori - November 5-6 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Yogasana - November 5-9 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Judo - November 6-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Kalaripayattu - November 7-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Modern Pentathlon - October 26-29 - Ponda Swimming Pool, Ponda

Archery - October 29-November 6 - Goa Engineering Collage, Farmagudi, Ponda

Taekwondo - October 31- November 3 - Ponda Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Ponda

Kho-Kho - November 4-8 - Ponda Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Ponda

Football (Women) - October 27-November 5 - Tilak Maidan Football Ground, Vasco

Lawn Bowls - November 1-8 - Chicalim Multi-Purpose Ground, Vasco

Squash - November 1-5 - Chicalim Squash Facility, Vasco

Cycling (Road Race) - November 8-9 - Verna - Birla Bypass Airport Road, Vasco

Pencak Silat - October 26-29 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Where to Watch

The National Games 2023 will be telecast live on the DD Sports in India. Live Streaming and highlights can be watched on the Youtube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports and Jio Cinema.

