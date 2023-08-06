Sunday, August 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits two accused of arson, assault, says charges 'not proved at all'

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits two accused of arson, assault, says charges 'not proved at all'

2020 Delhi riots: Regarding the identification of the two accused persons as part of the riotous mob, the court noted that as Monish did not know anyone from the mob, nor did he remember their faces, he could not identify any culprit before the court.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2023 16:16 IST
2020 Delhi riots, Delhi riots, north east Delhi riots,
Image Source : FILE 2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits two accused of arson, assault, says charges 'not proved at all'

2020 Delhi riots: A court acquitted two people in connection to a case of arson, assault and  dacoity during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the charges were 'not proved at all.'

Sonu, Ranjeet Singh, Virender and Rohit were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that torched an autorickshaw, besides robbing the auto driver, in Karawal Nagar here during the riots on February 24, 2020. While Sonu died during the trial, proceedings against Singh were dropped in January 2021.

“I find that charges levelled in the case are not proved at all. Hence, accused Virender and Rohit are acquitted of all charges levelled against them,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed on August 3. He said the incident as reported by the complainant and auto driver Monish was “established to be caused by an unlawful assembly, which was out on the road and indulged into riot, assault and arson.”

Regarding the identification of the two accused persons as part of the riotous mob, the court noted that as Monish did not know anyone from the mob, nor did he remember their faces, he could not identify any culprit before the court. 

“Therefore, even if it is concluded that the mob, during the prevailing riot on February 24, 2020, was responsible for the alleged incident, it cannot be said that the accused persons herein were liable for the incident,” the court said. The Karawal Nagar police station had registered an FIR against the accused persons under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, arson and dacoity.

ALSO READ | 2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of killing head constable

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Court frames charges against former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain, 10 others

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News