Delhi riots: Court frames charges against former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain, 10 others

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tahir Hussain framed by court in riots case

Delhi riots case: A Delhi Court has framed charges against former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain and ten others under sections related to conspiracy, rioting, murder, and promoting enmity between groups, said an official on Thursday. The case was related to violent incidents in northeast Delhi in February 2020.

Karkardooma Court framed murder charges against Tahir Hussain and 10 others for killing Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain.

“Tahir was continuously acting in a manner of supervising and motivating the mob. All these things were done to target Hindus,” a statement in State v. Mohd. Tahir Hussain case read.

Charges have been framed against Tahir Hussain and 10 others under sections 147, 148, 153A, 302, 365, 120B, 149, 188 and 153A of IPC. Hussain has also been charged under sections 505, 109 and 114 of IPC.

"FIR was registered on February 26, 2020 at Police Station, Dayalpur, on the complaint dated 26.02.2020 (recorded vide DD No.82A at 23:54 hrs.) made by father of deceased Ankit Sharma, namely Sh. Ravinder Kumar. In his complaint, Sh. Ravinder Kumar alleged that the demonstration had been going on by the Anti-CAA and Pro-CAA protesters for 2-3 days at Chand Bagh Pulia, Main Karawal Nagar Road, in which the incidents of stone pelting, rick batting, arson, firing and sabotage had taken place from both sides," it added.

Mohd. Tahir, the then Municipal Councilor had his office at Main Karawal Nagar Road, near Chand Bagh Pulia and he had gathered a lot of goons in his office. The mob had pelted stones, petrol bombs and shots were fired from the roof top of the building/ office of Tahir Hussain and he had created an atmosphere of fear among the public. Complainant further alleged that on February 25, 2020, his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in intelligence Bureau, had come back from his office and had gone out of house to bring some household goods at about 05:00 PM. It was further alleged that when his son did not return after a long time, he started searching for his son at nearby places, hospitals etc. but he could not find his son. After waiting overnight, he had lodged a missing report (GD No. 009-A, dated 26.02.2020 at 11.41 Hrs) of his son Ankit Sharma at PS Dayalpur.

Also read- Amritpal Singh's close aide held by Delhi Police from Tilak Vihar, say sources; 4 arrested in Chhattisgarh