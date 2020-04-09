2 staffers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test positive for coronavirus, not showing any signs of illness

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Two of the 114 staff members of New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus, hospital authorities said. The 114 healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, had been ordered into quarantine this week after it was revealed that they had come in contact with two patients, who had tested positive for the virus.

Dr DS Rana, the chairman of the hospital, said that the two infected workers were not exhibiting any signs of illness. "They, however, are not showing any signs of illness and are stable while admitted in Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road, a dedicated COVID-19 only facility," Dr Rana said in a health bulletin released by the hospital.

The hospital said that the medical samples of those who have tested positive had been collected yesterday, with the results coming out earlier in the day. It said that the information about the new cases had been conveyed to the District Surveillance Officer.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Health Department said that it had recorded a total of 720 infections from the national capital till date, as of then. Fifty-one new cases were reported in the day, it said.

