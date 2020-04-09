Delhi's Bengali market sealed after 3 COVID-19 cases, 35 workers found on shop's roof

Coronavirus in Delhi: Bengali Market sealed after 3 COVID-19 cases detected, 35 workers found on shoproof

Coronavirus in Delhi: A new coronavirus scare has emerged from Delhi's popular Bengali Market after it was learned that a popular pastry shop was flouting lockdown rules. Bengali Market has been declared as a coronavirus hotspot in Delhi following the detection of three coronavirus positive cases. A case was registered by the Delhi Police after it allegedly found 35 workers on the rooftop of a pastry shop. The entire Bengali market locality has now been sealed off.

An FIR has been registered against a pastry shop for endangering lives by defying the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, the popular eatery denied any wrongdoing and claimed that it was closed. The iconic shop said it had provided shelter to workers who had nowhere to go.

Meanwhile, the police said that the workers were found on the terrace of the shop in “unhygienic conditions, in a tight space with no social distancing”. They have now been quarantined at a shelter home. Two of the workers have reportedly shown symptoms of coronavirus.

In a statement, the shop alleged defamation and said it was closed since March 25 and the “people who were living with us were taking shelter in our establishment since then as they could not go back to their respective hometowns due to the immediate lockdown”.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city so far and all the movement will be completely barred in the area.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News