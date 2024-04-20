Two killed, several injured in clashes between inmates inside Punjab’s Sangrur jail

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ ANI Clash breaks out among inmates in Punjab jail

At least two people were killed and two were critically injured after a clash broke out among prisoners in Punjab's Sangrur jail on Friday, the police said.

While the probe into the matter is currently underway, the police added that they are trying to ascertain what led to the clashes that injured the four, with two of them succumbing to their injuries.

“We are investigating what led to the clashes between prisoners. Four inmates were injured in the incident, two of whom later succumbed at a hospital,” the official said.

Further, speaking to reporters, a doctor who has been treating the injured at the government hospital in Sangrur, said, "A total of four patients were brought to this hospital from jail. Two were dead, and two people are in serious condition."

Meanwhile, the inmates who died were identified as Harsh and Dharmender. While, the injured, identified as Gagandeep Singh and Mohd Sehwaz, were referred to a hospital in Patiala for further treatment. According to the doctors, Gagandeep and Mohd Sehwaz have sustained serious injuries on their backs, heads, arms, and ears caused by a sharp object.



