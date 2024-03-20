Punjab: Three killed after consuming spurious liquor in Sangrur, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Sangrur: At least three people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sangrur district of Punjab, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Gujjaran village, under the jurisdiction of Dirba police station limits in Sangrur district.

The police have reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Regarding the case, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said, "Some people have been rounded up. An SIT has been formed, and a judicial investigation is also underway."

Similar incident in Sangrur last year

A similar incident unfolded last year in Sangrur district, where three labourers lost their lives after consuming counterfeit alcohol in Namol village near Sunam. In April 2023, the three labourers ingested counterfeit alcohol, resulting in their demise. They had obtained the alcohol from an undisclosed source during the night.

12 people died in Haryana in 2023

Last year, a similar tragic incident occurred in Haryana, where 12 individuals succumbed to poisonous alcohol. Ten fatalities were reported in Yamunanagar, while two occurred in Ambala. The two deceased in Ambala were migrant laborers from Uttar Pradesh who resided in rented accommodations in a village in Ambala. Authorities arrested fifteen individuals in connection with the case of poisonous alcohol.

Also Read: Bihar: Three dead after drinking spurious liquor in Sitamarhi district

Also Read: Haryana: Six dead after consuming spurious liquor in Yamunanagar district