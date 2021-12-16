Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA Indira took 32 bullets for country, govt forgot to mention her name at Delhi event today: Rahul's sharp attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the Centre for ignoring Indira Gandhi on the occasion of 1971 India-Pakistan War anniversary. The former Congress president's sharp dig came hours after Prime Minister participated in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

He said, "Pakistan bowed its head within 13 days in the 1971 war. Generally, a war is fought for 6 months, 1-2 years. America took 20 years to defeat Afghanistan but India made Pakistan lose in 13 days only as India was united & was standing as one." He added, "Indira Gandhi took 32 bullets for country; on 1971 War anniversary, her name not even mentioned at govt event."

Rahul Gandhi launched his party’s election campaign in Uttarakhand on an emotional note, saying like many families in the state, his family too made sacrifices for the country. "The way thousands of families in Uttarakhand lose their kin battling for the country's honour, My family too has made sacrifices. This is my relationship with Uttarakhand." But families who made no sacrifice for the nation cannot feel this, he said.

On Sunday, Rahul had said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power at any cost. He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.

