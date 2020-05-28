15-year-old Jyoti Kumari who cycled 1,200 kms gets offer for free IIT-JEE coaching at Super 30

Image Source : SUPER 30 TWITTER 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari who cycled 1,200 kms gets offer of free IIT-JEE coaching at Super 30

Jyoti Kumari, the heroic 15-year-old girl who cycled nearly 1,200 km last week, with her father riding pillion, to reach her hometown in Bihar, all the way from Delhi, has been offered free IIT-JEE tuition by Bihar's widely acclaimed coaching center Super 30.

Founder Anand Kumar on Monday tweeted, " #Bihar daughter #jyotikumari has set an example by paddling all the way from #Delhi carrying her father on a bicycle, covering an unimaginable 1200 kms. Yesterday, my brother @Pranavsuper30 met her. If she would like to prepare for #IIT in future she is welcome to the #super30"

Jyoti traveled from Bihar to Delhi, in March to visit her father Mohan Paswan, after an accident left him unable to continue his job of driving an e-rickshaw.

After her feat, she was also asked by the Cycling Federation of India to appear for trials once the lockdown ends even though finishing matriculation is her primary aim.

