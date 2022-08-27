Saturday, August 27, 2022
     
12 earthquakes jolt Jammu and Kashmir in past five days

Jammu and Kashmir: The NCS said the quake occurred at 4.32 am on Saturday with latitude 32.87 degrees north and longitude 75.46 degrees east.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Jammu Published on: August 27, 2022 12:08 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 12 earthquakes jolt J&K in past five days.

Highlights

  • A minor earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir today
  • NCS said the quake occurred at 4.32 am on Saturday with latitude 32.87 degrees north
  • The epicentre was 26 km southwest of Bhaderwah town in Jammu division

Jammu and Kashmir: A minor earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (August 27), increasing the number of temblors to strike the union territory to 12 in the last five days, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said the quake occurred at 4.32 am on Saturday with latitude 32.87 degrees north and longitude 75.46 degrees east.

The epicentre was 26 km southwest of Bhaderwah town in Jammu division and its depth was 10 km inside the earth's crust.

In the last five days, tremors were reported in Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu division.

ALSO READ: 11 earthquakes in 4 days in J&K: Is a bigger one coming?

Some local earth scientists have cautioned that these small tremors could be the precursor of a major seismic event in the offing.

Others have said that these were beneficial because through these small occurrences the built-up pressure inside the earth is released that can avoid a major seismic event.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur

 

 

