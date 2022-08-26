Friday, August 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur

Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur

Maharashtra: "An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 171km East of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 2:21 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Kolhapur Published on: August 26, 2022 8:30 IST
Earthquake in Maharashtra, Earthquake in Maharashtra today, Earthquake in Maharashtra 2022, Earthqua
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 hits Kolhapur.

Highlights

  • An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra
  • It hits on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, NCS informed
  • The earthquake occurred at 02.21 am & the depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground

Maharashtra: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.The earthquake occurred at 02.21 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 171km East of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 2:21 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.

ALSO READ: J&K: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2, 4.1 hit Katra within one hour

Earlier on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

The earthquake occurred at 12:04 PM on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 25-08-2022, 00:05:22 IST, Lat: 16.80 & Long: 75.85, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 171km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India,' NCS had tweeted. 

Related Stories
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Karnataka; loud noise heard

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Karnataka; loud noise heard

Philippines earthquake: Magnitude 7.3 quake shakes capital city Manila

Philippines earthquake: Magnitude 7.3 quake shakes capital city Manila

UP: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on Richter scale hits North East of Lucknow

UP: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on Richter scale hits North East of Lucknow

Rajasthan: Earthquake measuring 4.1 on Richter Scale hits Bikaner

Rajasthan: Earthquake measuring 4.1 on Richter Scale hits Bikaner

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Additionally, this comes after several tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir region in the last four days.

ALSO READ: J&K: Six low-intensity earthquakes jolt parts of UT in less than 24 hours

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News