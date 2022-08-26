Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 hits Kolhapur.

Maharashtra : An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.The earthquake occurred at 02.21 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 171km East of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 2:21 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

The earthquake occurred at 12:04 PM on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 25-08-2022, 00:05:22 IST, Lat: 16.80 & Long: 75.85, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 171km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India,' NCS had tweeted.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Additionally, this comes after several tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir region in the last four days.

