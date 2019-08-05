Yasin Malik absolutely fine: Tihar Prison DG rejects 'false' reports on separatist leader's health

Image Source : PTI Yasin Malik/File Image

Rejecting "false" reports on the health of separatist leader Yasin Malik, Director General of Tihar Prison said he is absolutely fine and that there is no reason for any worry about his health.

The statement comes hours after Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Malik talked about her apprehension regarding the health of the jailed JKLF chief.

Yasin Malik is currently in jail in connection with the terror funding cases.

"Yasin Malik is absolutely fine. There is no reason for any worry about his health," DG Sandeep Goel told PTI.

He further said that rumours regarding Yasin Malik's health are completely false.

In the video message, Malik's wife had claimed that his health condition was deteriorating and he needed urgent attention.

