Woman gives birth at Dombivli railway station in Mumbai

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Mumbai Rains: The woman was travelling to Cama Hospital. However, trains were late due to rains. The woman delivered the baby on the railway station

A 29-year-old lady passenger a baby boy on a platform of Dombivli railway station today. The woman was travelling towards Cama Hospital possibly to receive medical treatment with respect to her pregnancy.

Trains were late on Central Railway on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains. The station, which is heavily crowded on normal days, was overcrowded. Although Mumbai was limping back to normalcy on Wednesday, trains on the central line were late by 10-15 minutes.

This was the situation on Dombivli railway station on Wednesday morning.

The woman was attended to by the doctors and nurses of what are known as 1 Rupee Clinic. These clinics offer medical assistance to those in need and charge a token fee of 1 Rupee.

Maharashtra: A 29-year-old lady passenger travelling towards Cama Hospital delivered a baby boy on a platform of Dombivli railway station today. Doctor & nurse of One Rupee Clinic attended them. These clinics provide timely medical assistance to passengers at token charge of Re 1 pic.twitter.com/R5zHg04eM9 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

A delay of even 5 minutes causes a heavy rush on Mumbai suburban stations, especially during morning rush hours.

Mumbai and surrounding areas have been receiving heavy rains for almost a week. This has thrown normal life out of gear. Train and air traffic was severely affected. There was water logging in low-lying areas like Kurla, Matunga, Sion and others.

During last six days arterial roadways like Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway were jammed with long lines of vehicles not moving for hours at a time.

Train movement on Central, Western, Harbour and transharbour lines was affected. Large number of long-distance trains were cancelled or short terminated by Central and Western Railways.