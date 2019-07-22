Image Source : INDIA TV Wanted criminal Burhan arrested from Rampur

The Delhi Police have arrested from Rampur (UP) a 22-year-old criminal wanted in more than 50 robberies in Delhi and NCR.

According to the police on Monday, the accused, identified as Burhan, was resident of Jafrabad in Delhi.

"Delhi had witnessed several robberies, mostly committed during late night, recently. In these robberies, involvement of the Burhan-led gang was ascertained by various units of the police. When we got the information that Burhan was looking for a house in Rampur to hide, a police team was sent there," said Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

On Sunday around 4 p.m, the police received specific information that he was travelling in a grey Swift car. The car, spotted at a workshop, was found to be registered in the name of Burhan's wife.

On seeing cops, Burhan tried to escape and jumped into a drain. He was taken out of the drain and nabbed. One loaded pistol of .32 bore and four live cartridges were recovered from his house.

"During interrogation, we found that he was fond of expensive lifestyle and spending money on girlfriends," the officer said.

He was earlier arrested in over 10 criminal cases in Delhi, Faridabad, Nodia and Bijnor.

"He and his associates were involved in over 50 robberies. CCTV footage of some of these robberies went viral wherein robbers were seen committing brazen acts," said Chandra.

