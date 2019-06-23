Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
  Three Pakistanis detained with gold worth over 4 lakh on Thar Express

Three Pakistanis detained with gold worth over 4 lakh on Thar Express

Three Pakistani nationals were detained for illegally carrying gold worth Rs 4.28 lakh on the Thar Express, which was on its way from Pakistan, an official said on Sunday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2019 18:17 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

The 130 gm gold was seized late on Saturday night at Munabao railway station in Barmer from three passengers of the train that runs weekly between the two countries, a customs official said.

The detainees have been identified as Shabbir Husain, Dhuda Ram and Devdas, the official said. 

