TDP splits in Rajya Sabha, 3 MPs resign

N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has split in the Rajya Sabha with three of its six MPs breaking away. YS Chaudhury, TG Venkatesh, CM Ramesh wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu about their decision.

The three MPs have backed the BJP and will give a boost to the saffron party in the Upper House as the ruling National Democratic Alliance does not have a majority there yet.

TDP has six members in the Rajya Sabha. If four of them break away, then it will meet the legal requirement of anti-defection law, which mandates the support of at least two-third members for a split to be recognised in Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members and the BJP is the single largest party with 71 MPs.

