Supreme Court rejects plea seeking women's entry into mosques

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha's plea that Muslim women should be allowed to enter mosques.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: "Let a Muslim woman come and challenge it. Then we will consider."
The court was hearing a petition filed by Swamy Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath, the Kerala President of Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha.
He has challenged a Kerala High Court order dismissing his plea.
The top court also referred to the Kerala High Court order dubbing the plea a publicity exercise.
"The denial of entry to Muslim women in Masjid for prayers with men is a denial of justice to them and deprives them of their right to equality which is a disgrace to modern society," the petitioner said.
The petitioner had also sought a ban on burqa.
