Supreme Court to hear Chidambaram's plea on anticipatory bail today 

The Supreme Court will hear former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea on anticipatory bail today. His plea challenges a Delhi High Court order that turned down his appeal for protection from arrest in the INX media case. A top court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna will be hearing Chidambaram's appeal.

On Thursday, a special CBI court extended Chidambaram's custody for questioning till August 26.

What is the INX media case:

The INX media case pertains to allegations of bribery by the company promoters - Peter and Indrani Mukerjea - to get foreign investment clearances. The couple are in jail for allegedly killing Indrani's caughter from an earlier marriage. Indrani turned approver in the INX media case and gave a testimony against Chidambaram, which largely forms the basis of the CBI case against the former finance minister.

Founded in 2006 by the Mukerjeas, INX Media made an application seeking clearance to a foreign investment proposal on March 13, 2007. The application was made to the chairman of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) -- an erstwhile inter-ministerial body that was responsible for processing foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals.

The company had proposed to get FDI worth Rs 4.62 crore, which was cleared by the FIPB with an approval from then finance minister Chidambaram. But in violation of the conditions, the company received Rs 305 crore with a premium of Rs 800 per share. The investment raised suspicion, prompting the Income Tax (IT) department to issue a letter to the FIPB, demanding a probe in the matter. The board told the IT department that the matter was verified and also sought clarifications from INX Media.

In order to "wriggle out" of a situation that could have led to punitive action, the company entered into a criminal conspiracy with Karti Chidambaram, the minister's son and the promoter of Chess Management, to get the issue addressed "amicably by influencing" public servants in the FIPB, according to an FIR filed by the CBI.

It has further alleged that an amount of Rs 10 lakh was paid to Advantage Strategic for management consultancy charges towards the FIPB notification and clarification. The company also generated invoices of Rs 3.5 crore towards INX Media. According to CBI, Advantage Strategic is indirectly controlled by Karti, which has been strongly denied by him and his father.

