No Hindi Please: Subramanian Swamy objects to questioning during cross-examination in National Herald case

The exchange of words took place between Swamy and senior advocate R S Cheema before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who was recording the cross-examination of the BJP leader who is the complainant in the case.

New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2019 16:40 IST
The BJP leader Subramanian Swamy objected to the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's lawyer R S Cheema for asking questions in Hindi saying he was a Tamilian. The BJP leader was being cross-examined in the National Herald case on Friday. 

The exchange of words took place between Swamy and senior advocate R S Cheema before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who was recording the cross-examination of the BJP leader who is the complainant in the case.

 “Dr Swamy jis Sadak pe Indian Express building bana (Dr Swamy, the road on which Indian Express building was built)”, Swamy interrupted advocate Cheema and said, “Please speak in English. You must remember I am a Tamil. English is the language of the court." However, before the debate could escalate, the judge intervened, saying, “Both English and Hindi are the languages of the court.” As per news agency PTI, Swamy said he only understood Sanskritised Hindi and not Urdu-Hindi. After this Cheema refrained from using Hindi while cross-examining Swamy.

During the cross-examination, Swamy informed the court that the office bearers of Congress party were cheaters while the Congress workers were the victims of cheating. “The publication of National Herald was later resumed from another site from April 7, 2016. This was well after the summons, in this case, was issued on 26 June 2014. Therefore, it was an afterthought that despite 8 years elapsing, the publication was started. Soon after the closure of publication, the entire staff, journalists and workmen were given VRS.,” he said.

"The publication was resumed because the DDA and the Ministry of Urban Affair have initiated litigation to acquire Herald House", he added. The BJP leader was being cross-examined in the National Herald case filed by him against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others.

Swamy, in his private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhi family and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore the publisher, Associate Journals Limited, owed to the Congress.

All the seven accused in the case -- Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Vora, senior Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda and the YI -- have denied the allegations levelled against them. The Gandhis, Vora, Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda are accused of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

(With inputs from PTI)

