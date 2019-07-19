3-member probe committee formed, report in 10 days: Yogi Adityanath assures strict action against Sonbhadra accused

Image Source : PTI Probe committee formed for Sonbhadra incident, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday spoke on the Sonbhadra incident and said a 3-member committee has been formed to probe the case. Terming the incident as unfortunate, the chief minister said the committee will submit its report with 10 days.

Growing tough on such incidents in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured strict actions against the culprits. The chief minister further said the incident was first reported in 1955.

Nine people were killed after violence broke out in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. The violence was reported in Ubha village of the district over a land dispute.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier taken cognisance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased persons.

He has also directed District Magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured. The chief minister has also ordered the DGP to personally monitor the case and ensure very effective action to catch the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for 40 minutes amid an uproar by the opposition over the law and order situation in the state.

The opposition was belligerent as soon as the House met for the day.

Members belonging mostly to the Samajwadi Party rushed to the well with placards and raised anti-government slogans.

In the din, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath read out a report on the Sonbhadra shootout in which 10 tribals lost their lives when armed henchmen of a gram pradhan showered bullets on them Wednesday.

Repeated pleas of Speaker Hridaya Narayan Dixit asking opposition members to resume their seats went unheeded and he adjourned the House for 40 minutes, barely 10 to 15 minutes after the day's proceedings commenced on a rough note.

