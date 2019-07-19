Priyanka Gandhi detained in Mirzapur, was on her way to Sonbhadra

Image Source : ANI Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been stopped from visiting the family members of the victims who died in a clash over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. She was on her way Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra were 10 people in afamily were brutally murdered on July 17. Uttar Pradesh Police have imposed Article 144 in Sonbhadra which prohibits assembly of 5 people at one place.

Priyanka Gandhi was stopped from visiting the family members of the victims who died in a clash over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. "Just want to go and meet the families of the victims(Sonbhadra firing case),I even said will take only 4 people with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped.We will continue to sit here peacefully," Priyanka told the reportes.

When asked if she has been arrested, Priyanka said, "Yes, we still won't be cowed down. We were only going peacefully to meet victim families. I don't know where are they taking me, we are ready to go anywhere."

She was on her way to meet victims of firing case in Sonbhadra where section 144 has been imposed. Says 'I don't know where are they taking me, we are ready to go anywhere.'

Earlier Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the victims belonging to the Gond community who died in a clash admitted at BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

Meanwhile,Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the area.

Ten persons were killed and over 24 injured in clashes over a land dispute in Sonbhadra district on Wednesday. According to reports, the incident took place when a dispute arose over a piece of land between the Gujjar and Gond communities.

Police has so far arrested 24 people in connection with the case for the mass murder and is conducting raids to nab all the accused.

A case has been registered against 78 people in this connection, including 50 unidentified persons.

The village head Yagdutt, his brother and others were charged under the SC/ST Act on the plea of a local named Lallu Singh.

According to police, two weapons used in the carnage have also been recovered. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed Director General of Police O.P. Singh to keep a close watch on the case.