Engine of Muzaffarpur-Delhi Sapt Kranti Express catches fire; none hurt

Fire at engine of Sapt Kranti Express

The engine of Sapt Kranti Express engulfed in flames on Monday.

The train was running from Bihar's Muzaffarpur to Delhi, at the time of the incident. The reason for the fire could yet not be ascertained.

According to reports, any injuries or casualties into the incident have not been reported.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on June 17, a major fire erupted in a coach inside the Howrah Railway Museum in West Bengal. Soon after the incident, railway officers had rushed at the spot to take stock of the situation.