Pavan Kapoor appointed as India's Ambassador to UAE Senior diplomat Pavan Kapoor has been appointed as India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs announced Tuesday. Kapoor, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, will replace Navdeep Suri as India's Ambassador to the UAE. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said in a statement.

PTI

New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2019 22:04 IST