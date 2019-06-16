Breaking: NRS junior doctors to meet Mamata Banerjee to end impasse

Image Source : FILE NRS junior doctors to meet Mamata Banerjee to end impasse

The Junior doctors have agreed to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to negotiate their demands.

This comes after Mamata in a press conference on Saturday appealed to all the doctors to get back to work and said that she had accepted all their demands.

As per reports the venue of the meeting will be decided by the CM but the students have refused to have a closed door meeting.

It will be an open meeting with representatives from all medical colleges in India.

There are also reports of media being present at the meeting.

more to follow...