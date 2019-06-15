Doctors' Strike, Day 5: Patients suffer, no resolution in sight

Image Source : PTI Doctors' Strike Day 5

As the strike of doctors enters the fifth day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday invited them again to meet her today evening to end the impasse in government hospitals. Banerjee had held a two-hour-long meeting with senior doctors, who were not part of the strike, and invited the agitating doctors for talks at the secretariat Nabanna Friday night.

After the protesting doctors refused to meet the chief minister, dubbing the invitation as a ploy to derail their stir, she invited them yet again to meet her at 5 pm Saturday at Nabanna.

Informing about the chief minister's second invitation, senior physician Sukumar Mukherjee said, "We hope some junior doctors will turn up."

The striking doctors have been demanding an unconditional apology from Banerjee and have put up six conditions for withdrawal of their strike.

Commenting on the development, a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors said, "We want an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Banerjee for the manner in which she addressed us at the SSKM Hospital yesterday. She should not have said what she said. She should come to NRS Hospital to meet us."

Meanwhile, state Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called up Banerjee to discuss the issue of doctors' strike but got no response from her.

"I tried to contact the chief minister. I called her up. Till this moment there is no response from her. If she calls me up, we will discuss the matter," he told reporters after visiting injured junior doctor Paribaha Mukhopadhyay at the hospital.

Mukhopadhyay is one of the two junior doctors attacked by the relatives of a patient, who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital here Monday night.

In a major development, over 200 senior doctors of various government hospitals across the state resigned from their services to show solidarity with agitators.

As the medical fraternity from Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand and other states began to rally behind their West Bengal colleagues, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged Banerjee not to make the "sensitive matter" a "prestige issue" and ensure an "amicable end" to the stir.

The Calcutta High Court, meanwhile, refused to pass any interim order on the strike.