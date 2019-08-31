Image Source : INDIA TV RSS activist shot at in Muzaffarnagar

An RSS activist was allegedly shot at by unidentified people in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

Sompal Saini, who is the incharge of a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Habibpur village, has been referred to a hospital in Meerut in a serious condition, Phugana Circle Officer Siddharth Tomar told PTI.

Saini had gone to the fields when the assailants opened fire at him. A search operation to nab the culprits has been launched, the officer said.

ALSO READ: RSS blames 'untouchability' on Islam, BJP ally unhappy

ALSO READ: Priyanka: RSS motive behind debate on quotas dangerous

ALSO READ: RSS delayed India's independence: Goa Congress