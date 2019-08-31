Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. RSS activist shot at in Muzaffarnagar

RSS activist shot at in Muzaffarnagar

Saini had gone to the fields when the assailants opened fire at him. A search operation to nab the culprits has been launched, the officer said.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: August 31, 2019 11:33 IST
RSS activist shot at in Muzaffarnagar  
Image Source : INDIA TV

RSS activist shot at in Muzaffarnagar

 

An RSS activist was allegedly shot at by unidentified people in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

Sompal Saini, who is the incharge of a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Habibpur village, has been referred to a hospital in Meerut in a serious condition, Phugana Circle Officer Siddharth Tomar told PTI.

Saini had gone to the fields when the assailants opened fire at him. A search operation to nab the culprits has been launched, the officer said.

ALSO READ: RSS blames 'untouchability' on Islam, BJP ally unhappy

ALSO READ: Priyanka: RSS motive behind debate on quotas dangerous
ALSO READ: RSS delayed India's independence: Goa Congress

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySurnames don't matter in New India, says PM Modi | Top quotes Next StoryGoa Lokayukta declines to hear plea against cab aggregator  