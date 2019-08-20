Priyanka: RSS motive behind debate on quotas dangerous

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka: RSS motive behind the debate on quotas dangerous

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday described as "dangerous" RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for a "discussion" on reservations and said it had been made at a time when the BJP government was abolishing many laws.

"The motive of RSS is ... and its plans are dangerous. At a time when the BJP government is abolishing many laws, the RSS has raised the issue of debate over reservation," she tweeted.

She said that the call for a "discussion" was an excuse for the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target reservations. "Will you people allow this to happen?" she asked.

Bhagwat said at an event here that there should be a "conversation in a harmonious atmosphere" between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

"So the RSS has declared that all 'issues in the society' should be resolved through cordial dialogue? I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS's views or they don't believe that there is an 'issue' in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

