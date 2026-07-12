Disha Patani gears up for Hollywood debut, here's everything to know about her film with Kevin Spacey

New Delhi:

Following in the footsteps of actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Tabu, Disha Patani has also ventured into Hollywood. She will be seen in the supernatural thriller Hooligard's Saga: The Portal of Force, directed by Oscar winner Kevin Spacey. Through the film, she hopes to establish herself on the international stage. Disha recently shared her experience of shooting with the filmmaker.

You cannot expect to land a global role while staying in India: Disha Patani

Alongside Disha, Hooligard's Saga also stars Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand and Eric Roberts. In a recent interview, Disha spoke candidly about what it takes to succeed in Hollywood. She said actors cannot expect to secure global roles while remaining in India without understanding the complexities of international auditions, talent representation and visa procedures.

What did Disha Patani say about Kevin Spacey?

Speaking to Variety India, Disha said, 'He is amazing. As an actor himself, he understands actors. He gives us a lot of freedom to experiment. He used to tell us to draw upon our own experiences. He encouraged us to think about questions like, 'How would you react in this situation? Would you cry? How would you feel? How would you express your emotions?' Every morning, he would sit with us and explain the scenes. I found that very special. I don't think I've ever done that with a creator before.'

What did Disha Patani say about her Hollywood journey?

Speaking about her Hollywood debut and the audition process, Disha said, 'In the West, there is a huge emphasis on audition templates. You have to audition for roles. It depends on how easy the process is for you and which agency you have signed with. Luck also plays a role. Sometimes they simply look at your work and offer you a project or an audition. It also depends on visas and other logistical matters. It is all quite technical because it is a different country. You have to be physically present there. You cannot land a role while sitting here in India. You can audition from here, but the best approach is to go there, stay for a while and work on it. That is how it works in any country.'

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