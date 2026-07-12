Gymnastic belt matches Twisha Sharma's injuries as AIIMS Delhi submits final forensic report

New Delhi:

In a significant update on Twisha Sharma's death, the second postmortem conducted by AIIMS Delhi has reportedly found skin tissue on the gymnastic belt. It submitted the report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Investigation agency is studying the final forensic report. The officials said that the gymnastics belt could have been used in the incident. The initial postmortem failed to determine the cause conclusively because the alleged ligature material was not presented to the medical board during the autopsy. This prompted the Madhya Pradesh High Court to order a second postmortem by a five-member forensic medical board from AIIMS Delhi.

Sources said laboratory and histopathological analyses confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the ligature material, indicating it was consistent with the injury pattern. However, the board's final opinion remains confidential as it has been submitted to the CBI in a sealed cover in accordance with court directions.

MP High Court asked to constitute medical board

In its May 22 order in Writ Petition No. 19119/2026, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed AIIMS New Delhi to constitute a medical board to conduct a second postmortem in the death of Twisha Sharma. The five-member board, comprising experts from the Department of Forensic Medicine, carried out the examination on May 24 and also inspected the crime scene.

Following the High Court's directive, the board submitted its 11-page medical opinion to the CBI in a sealed cover on July 10, with the submission also communicated to the Registrar General of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Declining to reveal the findings due to the High Court's directions and subsequent Supreme Court orders, AIIMS Forensic Medicine Department head Dr Sudhir Gupta said the board had examined every aspect of the case before reaching its conclusions.

Dr Gupta speaks up on the examination

Dr Gupta did not reveal the findings but stated that all the angles were examined before coming to a conclusion. "The medical board deliberated very minutely on the case from all possible angles, took into consideration all available national and international journals for almost one month and has given a detailed opinion with scientific justification. It is a crystal-clear opinion for the CBI and for the judiciary in the interest of truth and justice," Dr Gupta said.

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