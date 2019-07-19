Image Source : PTI Metro Phase-IV: DDA clarification sought on funding

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to clarify its stand on Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) proposal for increasing its financial contribution in three priority corridors of the Delhi Metro project.

In its recent report filed before the top court, the EPCA has said that the total share of Delhi government in the three corridors is around Rs 7,844.07 crore but the state government approved only Rs 5,994.50 crore in December 2018.

The EPCA said that the DDA has to pay Rs 5,000 crore for the six corridors.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter told a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta that DDA can be asked to give Rs 2,500 crore for the three priority corridors out of their agreed Rs 5,000 crore for six corridors.

The DDA counsel said that he would seek instructions on the issue.

The court granted last opportunity to the DDA and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

On July 12, the Supreme Court directed authorities to start work on Delhi Metro's 104-km Phase-IV project which had been hit by a feud between the Centre and the Delhi government.

The order had come after the Delhi government agreed to resolve the issue.

