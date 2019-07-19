Tomato crosses Rs 60/kg mark in Delhi-NCR; consumers feel the pinch

Tomato prices in Delhi-NCR have crossed the Rs 60/kg-mark as per the rate list released by the consumer affairs department. Tomato was being sold between Rs 60-Rs 80 in the general market.

Experts believe the dwindling supply is the main reason behind the price rise and rain has further added to it. In Delhi, tomatoes were being sold at Rs 60 per kg at some places while in South Delhi's INA market it was also being sold at Rs 80 per kg. Online grocery offering portal Milk Basket was selling Tomato at Rs 65 per kg by the time of filing this report.

In Noida, tomato was being sold at Rs 80 per kg at many retail outlets.

In Delhi, Mother Dairy said, it would sell tomato at Rs 40 per kg. The increased prices have definitely taken a toll as many consumers said they were forced to cut down on consumption.

"Prices have made things difficult. We buy it in less quantity these days and hope things will improve," Rita Taneja a Lajpat Nagar resident said.

A simple search for tomatoes on online retail giant Grofers could not find any result. The product was not available by the time this report was being prepared.

However, things were not as gloomy for consumers in Chandigarh. Tomato was being sold at Rs 30 per kg in Punjab and Haryana's capital city.

Here's a chart showing tomato prices in various cities across India: