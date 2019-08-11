Image Source : DISCOVERY CHANNEL Day before PM Modi's Man vs Wild telecast, Tourism Ministry paints Incredible India website green

A day before PM Narendra Modi is set to appear with Bear Grylls in Discovery Channel's Man vs Wild, Union Tourism Ministry of India on Sunday painted 'Incredible India' website green with a theme of Indian wildlife.

The tourism website which earlier featured pictures and videos mostly of monuments and tourist spots in India, now showcases landscapes, waterfalls and tiger reserves.

Pictures from Jim Corbett National Park, Ranthambore National Park and other national parks have now appeared on the home page of Incredible India.

"As the Prime Minister was the biggest ambassador for tourism, we decided to back his initiative by adopting the wildlife theme on the website," said Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

"These pictures and videos would stay on the website for about two months," an official said.

Episode of Man vs Wild is slated to be aired on Monday (August 12), celebrity host Bear Grylls shares screen space with PM Modi.

The episode is intended to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

It will be telecast on August 12 at 9 pm. The telecast will take place on all 12 channels of Discovery Network in India.

