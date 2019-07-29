Was 'intrigued': PM Modi on why he agreed to do Man vs Wild

Image Source : Interestingly, the episodic was shot on February 14, 2019 -- when India faced its most dastardly attack on its security forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he was intrigued when first offered to be a part of the iconic television series Man Vs Wild on Discovery TV.

For the unversed, PM Modi is set to feature in the television series in an episode scheduled to be aired on August 12.

The exclusive, along with host Bear Grylls, has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, and looks like -- from the promo that aired early today morning -- a freewheeling chat between the two very famous personalities.

To this end, PM Modi has been quoted as saying in a statement: "For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it."

"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," he added.

The statement was released by the Discovery channel.

Bear Grylls is a renowned adventurer and has earlier hosted the likes of former US president Barack Obama and tennis legend Roger Federer.

Interestingly, the episodic was shot on February 14, 2019 -- when India faced its most dastardly attack on its security forces.

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber, on February 14, ran into a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and killed as many as 40 jawans.

In the aftermath, PM Modi's whereabouts on the day of the attack and the timing of informing him about the attack were questioned.