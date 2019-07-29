PM Modi to feature on Discovery’s survival show ‘Man Vs Wild’ with Bear Grylls

Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be featuring on the popular Man vs Wild show on Discovery channel on August 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be featuring on the popular Man vs Wild show on Discovery channel on August 12.

In the never seen avatar, PM Modi will venture into the wilderness of Uttarakhand along with Bear Grylls, the host of the show 'Man vs Wild'.

Grylls took to Twitter to announce PM Modi's appearance on the show, where PM Modi can be seen riding a small dinghy in a river.

He posted a teaser clip and wrote, “People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm.”

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

PM Modi is seen welcoming Grylls to India and holding up a weapon carved out of bamboo and other material collected from the forest and saying, "Main aapke liye isko mere paas rakhunga (I will keep this with me for you)."

Grylls, however with a laughter replied, "You are the most important man in India, my job is to keep you alive."

The show, that will air on Discovery Channel on August 12 at 9pm, has been shot to promote awareness on animal conservation and environmental change.

ALSO READ | Tiger population improved to 2,967 in 2018: PM Modi releases All India Tiger Estimation

WATCH VIDEO