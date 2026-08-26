26 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex jumps 236 points, Nifty flat amid fall in crude oil prices

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green amid positive global cues as Brent crude has eased to around USD 85.5 per barrel, extending its retreat from last week's peak near USD 94, as concerns over supply disruptions continue to recede. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 236.01 points or 0.30 per cent to start the session at 77,892.10, the Nifty opened flat with a gain of only 7.40 at 24,341.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,656.09 and the Nifty 50 at 24,334.55. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 70.40 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 44.93 points or 0.49 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,275.27.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement were the gainers, with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 1.65 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Reliance were among the losers, with Tata Steel falling over 1.05 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,1974 stocks advancing against 1,619 stocks declining on the NSE. 108 stocks remained unchanged.

"There are two factors which are positive for the market today. One, news of another ceasefire between the US and Iran and initiatives for resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have brought down the Brent crude rate to USD 86.3. Since a rally in the Indian market has been mainly constrained by the elevated crude prices, this sharp dip in crude is a positive. Two, the dip in bond yields in the U.S. (10-year at 4.64 per cent) is a mild positive for equity markets globally," said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to positive start today as it opened with a gain of 32.5 points at 24,512.50, compared to the previous close of 24,211. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,593.53 crore on August 25, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 230.26 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mostly in the green amid a drop in oil prices, and Wall Street rebounded on strength in technology stocks ahead of Nvidia's earnings. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 444.57 points or 0.68 per cent to 66,301 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 193.90 points or 0.76 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 126.08 points, or 1.84 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 27.39 points, or 0.70 per cent.

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