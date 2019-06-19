New Delhi: Man gets kidney from wife, liver from son in complicated dual organ transplant

Image Source : PTI He was then diagnosed with chronic kidney disease as well as portal hypertension, doctors said (Representational Image)

In a complicated dual organ transplant, a Mumbai man, who was suffering from lifestyle ailments, received a kidney from his wife and liver from his son in a 24-hour-long surgery at a hospital here, doctors said on Wednesday.

The patient, Razaur Rehman (54), had suffered "liver and kidney failure" from long-standing diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, they said.

An endoscopy on Rehman 10 years ago had revealed dilated blood vessels in the esophagus. And, in December 2018, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for weakness, according to the Max Super Speciality Hospital here in Saket.

He was then diagnosed with chronic kidney disease as well as portal hypertension, doctors said.

"Rehman was advised a combined liver and kidney transplant and told about the need for testing of two family members for liver and kidney donation," the Max hospital said in a statement.

His transplant "lasting 24 hours" was performed in April by a team led by Dr Subhash Gupta, chairman, Liver and Biliary Sciences, Max hospital.

"The organ donors were his wife, Kishwar Nishat (46), who donated her kidney, and son, Shanur Rehman (25), who donated part of his liver. Liver donation is unique as the organ regenerates," the statement said.

"In mild liver diseases, medications alone are sufficient. However, if the correct treatment is not given, it will eventually impact other organs like the kidney. Organ failure never happens in isolation, as all parts of the body are interconnected and liver failure can result in failure of many other organs with time such as the brain and the heart," Gupta said.

Liver diseases can be fatal if accompanied with renal failure, he added.

Doctors said with basic lifestyle changes and regular check-ups, Rehman can lead a healthy and happy life without any fear of re-occurrence of organ failure.