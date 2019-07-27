Mumbai rains: Video captures NDRF rescue operations on stranded Mahalaxmi Express at Badlapur

Amid heavy downpour in Mumbai on Saturday, at least 700 passengers were stranded as Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express was held up between Badlapur and Vangani station due to severe waterlogging on tracks of the route.

Seven Navy teams, 2 helicopters of Indian Air Force, 2 Military columns and NDRF team have been deployed along with local administration in the rescue operation.

The following video shows dramatic rescue operation of stranded passengers by NDRF team on Mahalaxmi Express. Over 500 passengers have been rescued by NDRF team so far. Among the 500, nine rescued passengers were women who were pregnant.

An aerial view of stranded Mahalaxmi Express shows NDRF team is working tirelessly to rescue the passengers.

Aerial view of stranded Mahalaxmi Express. NDRF team is working tirelessly to rescue the stranded passengers. Via @indiatvnews #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/f22Ui2VhPl — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) July 27, 2019

Meanwhile, a nine-month pregnant woman went into labour onboard the stranded Mahalaxmi Express train. The train has been stuck in floodwater at Vangani for around 18 hours now.

"Due to a raging Ulhas river, the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck at Chamtoli within the limits of Badlapur due to flooded tracks. The passengers were safe, but the only concern was a rise in water level on the tracks," Resident Deputy Collector (Thane) Shivaji Patil said.

The Central Railway (CR) has appealed to the passengers not to try getting out of the train on their own as it can be risky.

"Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from the train. Train is a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police are in train to look after your wellbeing. Please wait for advice from the NDRF and other disaster management authorities," said Sunil Udasi, the chief spokesperson of the Central Railway.

