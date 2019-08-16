Kolkata: 1 dead, 16 injured as lightning strike hits premises of iconic Victoria Memorial

Lightning strike hits Victoria Memorial in Kolkata

At least 1 person was dead, while 17 others were injured in lightning strike in Kolkata Friday. The incident was reported near the iconic Victoria Memorial. Those injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The injured also included 4 Bangladeshi nationals. Commenting on the incident, a state disaster management official said lightning struck people amid heavy rain inside the sprawling premises of the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The deceased was identified as Subir Pal (34), who was on a visit to the iconic monument accompanied by his wife and daughter when the mishap occurred, he said.

Pal was declared brought-dead when he was taken to the nearby state-run SSKM Hospital. "His wife, two-year-old daughter and 14 others are being treated at the hospital," the official said.

Of the 14 persons, one has received serious injuries, while the rest are being given preliminary treatment, he said.

The Met Department on Friday forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning in south Bengal till Sunday.

The weatherman said Kolkata is also likely to be lashed by torrential rain for the next two days.

The metropolis received 99 mm rainfall between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on Friday, the Met Office said.

