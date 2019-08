Image Source : One killed, 15 injured in house collapse in Uttarakhand

One person was killed and 15 more were injured on Thursday when a house collapsed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain at a village in Gangolihat sub-division of Pithoragarh district.

The incident occurred when a puja was underway at the house, District Information Officer Girija Joshi said. The deceased was identified as 78-year-old Hayat Singh, a resident of Dhaulisera village, he said. The injured were admitted to a primary healthcare centre, the official added.

ALSO READ | Embankment in Punjab collapses

ALSO READ | Two women die as roof collapses while buying vegetables in Delhi